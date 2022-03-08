Two Musical Concerts To Commemorate Ghana’s Independence In Denmark, Sweden

NENT 001

Entertainment Music Concert

Two musical concerts will be held in commemoration of Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary from March 9, to March 12, 2022, in Denmark and Sweden.

The first one would be at the Skate Centre in Denmark and the second at Saint Peter’s Church in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Musical Concerts, which would feature the Winneba Youth Choir is aimed at promoting Ghana’s rich art, music and literature to the world through choral music.

The two Musical Concerts being organized by the Ghana Embassy in Copenhagen are expected to draw people from all walks of life including Ghanaians in Denmark and Sweden.

Mrs. Sylvia Annoh, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark told the Ghana News Agency that the Concerts were also expected to serve as a platform to connect with Ghanaians in the two respective countries, worship God, share strategic plans and deepen relationships.

According to the Ambassador, the Concert would be used to re-echo the need to unite as compatriots in the diaspora to work together and support Ghana to bounce back better in line with the theme of the 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations, “Working Together, bouncing together better”.

Mr. Emmanuel Amponsah, the Choir Administrator of Winneba Youth Choir, told the GNA Entertainment that the songs which had been selected to be performed at the two concerts originated from the 16 regions of Ghana.

“We have songs from the Volta, Northern, Middle and Southern sectors.

Our dressing and dance would depict Ghana and by that we would be showcasing the rich culture of our country to Europe,” he said.