UCC Honours Paramount Chief Of Oguaa Traditional Council

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

The paramount chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Ata II, has received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law.

The award, presented by the management of the best-ranked University in West Africa, the University of Cape Coast, was in recognition of his contributions to the development of the world, nation, and the University of Cape Coast.

The University of Cape Coast has, since its inception, been honouring individuals and institutions for making life bearable for all. It must be stressed that the paramount chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Kwesi Ata II, is the second traditional ruler in the history of the University to be given such a privilege besides that of the paramount chief of the Owerenkyi Traditional Council, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensem.

Osabarima Kwesi Ata II, now Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Ata II, is known in his private life as Joseph Kwamena Sekum Haizel. He is a chartered accountant by profession. He was a member of a team that the late president of the country, Professor John Fiifi Ata Mills, selected to constitute the Constitutional Review Committee. He was also the one who proposed to both the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service for the allocation of a thirty percent quota of admission for indigenes in the Cape Coast Metropolis who pass the BECE for placement in second cycle institutions like the Mfantsipim, Adisadel, St. Augustine, Wesley Girls, Holy Child, and many others.

Touching on his roles in the University of Cape Coast, Osabarima Dr Kwesi Ata II is seen to have contributed positively to the UCC being granted accreditation to introduce Medical sciences by the National Accreditation Board. As a paramount chief of the seven communities where the UCC is located, he is also hailed for his great contributions to ensuring everlasting peace between the inhabitants and the University.

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Sir Sam Eson Jonah, in his welcome address, praised the paramount chief for his continuous response to calls made to him by the University and urged him to keep it up.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko Buampong, disclosed that the honorary degree conferred to the paramount chief was instituted since the establishment of the University. He noted that besides people in and outside the country who have contributed positively to making life bearable for all, two traditional rulers, Ehunaborim Prah Agyensem of the Owerenkyi Traditional Council and Osabarima Kwesi Ata II have received such an honor. He pledged the commitment of the university to do the same to others who continue to impact the world positively.

The paramount chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Kwesi Ata II, reacted joyfully to the honor done him to the admiration of the multitude from his alma mater who cheered him on.

He used the occasion to disclose some of his other contributions to the growth of the University.

He pledged to support every best-graduating business student from the UCC with two thousand Ghana cedis annually.

Osabarima Dr Kwesi Ata II, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the continuous decline of the academic performance of BECE pupils in the Cape Coast Metropolis, being the citadel of education in the country. To address this. He pledged teamwork between the Oguaa Traditional Council and two professors who are natives of the Oguaa Traditional Council to help restore the fallen standard of education in the area.