Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II Thanks UCC

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II, has pledged to continue doing his best to uplift the good image of the Oguaa Traditional Council and the entire Country after being conferred the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the University of Cape Coast.

Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II made the remarks at a press conference held at the Emintsemadze Palace in the Oguaa Traditional Council.

He recounted his contributions to the University of Cape Coast such as writing to the National Accreditation Board for the introduction of Medical Sciences and the resolution of disputes between the university and the council’s seven communities.

The paramount chief said he would team up with the learned indigenes from the University and the Oguaa Traditional Council to address the fallen standard of education in the Traditional Council.

Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II used the media encounter, as a platform, to advise the university community not to see the honor done to him as a way of being in bed with the UCC.

He assured the community of his resolve to ensure peace and tranquility between them and the University.