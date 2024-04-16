Gprtu Chairman Appeals To Passengers

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

The Cape Coast Tantri chairman of the Ghana Private Transport Union (GPRTU) in charge of Accra station number one, Isaiah Koomson, said the management had restored the pioneer transport station in the Cape Coast Metropolis to its former status.

He urged all passengers who cherish their lives and luggage to see the station as the best to use.

Mr. Isaiah Koomson, popularly known at the station as Ebenezer, admitted that the recent challenges such as the use of old vehicles, time-wasting of passengers, bad customer relations, and the like compelled passengers to abandon the pioneer transport station.

However, he revealed that his abled leadership, which he is the chairman of, has addressed all the anomalies.

These moves, he indicated, have made traveling more comfortable for the host and the clients.

He cited instances where long-distance passengers transferred to other vehicles lost their luggage and other belongings. There was also an issue of overcharging luggage and unwholesome vehicles that his tenure in office as a chairman has addressed.

He said drivers at the station had undergone orientation on how to treat the passengers as kings and queens.

Mr. Isaiah Koomson assured the public of his leadership’s decision to punish drivers who would fall on the wrong side of their by-laws or code of ethics governing the operations at the lorry station.