The Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has appointed Mr Nurudeen Issah Abubakar as the Registrar of the University.

A statement issued by the Office of the Registrar, UDS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday, said the Governing Council of the UDS made the appointment at a meeting held on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The statement said the appointment of Mr Abubakar, who is currently the Deputy Registrar in-charge of Academic and Students’ Affairs at UDS, “takes effect from September 01, this year.”

Mr Abubakar, will succeed Dr Abdulai Baba Tanko Zakaria, the current Registrar of UDS, who will be retiring from active service by then.

The statement indicated “Mr Abubakar holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Arabic and Philosophy, and a Master’s Degree in Archival Studies from the University of Ghana. He also has a Professional Certificate obtained from the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana.”

It spoke about Mr Abubakar’s professional life saying “He was appointed Assistant Registrar in 2001. Since then, he has worked as Assistant Registrar, Faculty Officer, School Officer in the School of Medicine, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Office of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and the Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance.”

