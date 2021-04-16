

The first ordinary meeting of the second session of the eighth Birim Central Municipal Assembly has been held at Akim Oda during which an amount of GHS 35,000 was presented to rainstorm disaster victims.

Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Presidential Advisor together with Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency contributed the amount.

On April 5 2021, at about 1530 hours, a devastating rainstorm hit Akim Oda constituency and ripped up large portions of houses, and school buildings, displacing scores of people.

Mr Marfo said he was contacting some benevolent organisations to assist the victims.

Participants at the two-day meeting discussed pressing issues that included; proposed Birim Central Municipal Assembly call centre, preparation towards hosting 2022 national cross-country sporting event in Oda, and relocation of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) poles to facilitate smooth lifting of a refuse container at Akotomorease.

Regarding the proposal for a call centre, there was lack of consensus by discussants with an explanation that, due to the recent poor network connection the issue must be postponed for later deliberation.

On sports, the house suggested that a group in charge of sports in the municipality should consult the Municipal Chief Executive to form a Local Organising Committee to see to the preparation towards hosting of 2022 national cross-country sporting event.

Also, the house found it necessary to provide the Environmental Health Unit with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to ensure a quick and safe burial of paupers and COVID-19 bodies.

Concerning revenue collection, it was recommended that, management should assign revenue collectors to areas like Gyadem, Oda – Nkwanta, and Essem where revenue collectors had not been assigned to in previous years to avoid sole concentration in few communities.