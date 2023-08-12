UEA supports Sudanese refugees with 13 tonnes of food

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday sent 13 tonnes of food supplies by plane to the Republic of Chad to support the Sudanese refugees and local communities, reported the official WAM news agency.

Sultan Al Shamsi, the assistant minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, said the shipment is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and policy to stand by countries and their people in times of need, reported WAM.

Al Shamsi emphasized that the UAE has, over the past months, sent food supplies and provided medical services through the establishment of a field hospital in Amdjarass in northern Chad.

The hospital was built to treat the Sudanese refugees that flood into neighboring Chad after the outbreak of the Sudan crisis in mid-April, as well as the local community. Since its opening in early July, the hospital has treated 3,509 patients, said WAM.