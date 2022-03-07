UESD Increases Enrolment For 2021/2022 By 246.2%

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya, has admitted 192 students to the Schools of Natural and Environmental Science and Sustainable Development for the 2021/20202 academic year.

The university was founded on August 5, 2020, with only 78 students, but within a short period, enrollment has rose to 270, representing 246.2 percent increase.

Speaking at the second matriculation in Somanya on the theme: “Securing the Environment: The UESD Hope Agenda,” Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice-Chancellor of the University, expressed delight at the rate at which the school’s population was growing.

He said the school was on track to meet its mandate of producing graduates who were well-equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to be well-positioned as agents and partners in finding solutions to current environmental problems for sustainable development.

He noted that students from the University would soon join forces with other stakeholders to advocate measures to address the challenges of climate change and other forms of environmental degradation.

“Take care of the land, and the land will take care of you; destroy the land, and it will destroy you,” he said.

The matriculants included 107 students admitted to the School of Natural and Environmental Science and 85 students admitted to the School of Sustainable Development.

They took the matriculation oath and the UESD honour code to be honest with their fellow students and the University’s staff.