The Ugandan government on Monday warned of reimposing a ban on public transport over continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid a spike in the number of cases in the country.

Edward Katumba Wamala, minister for works and transport, said in a tweet that public commuter taxi operators and other motorists are flouting the standard operating procedures issued by the ministry of health to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of these procedures include wearing a mask when in public transportation, social distancing and hand sanitizing.

“Fellow Ugandans, it has come to my attention that some taxi operators and motorists are not obeying the COVID-19 guidelines in place,” said Katumba.

“With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport,” he said.

The east African country continues to register an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily increase in three months, bringing the total number of infections to 1,500.

Uganda on June 4 reopened public transportation among other measures after over 70 days of lockdown, with strict adherence to wearing of face masks, passenger vehicles carrying half capacity for the purpose of social distancing and sanitizing of passengers before boarding.