Uganda will not carry out the national population census scheduled for next year due to financial constraints, a top government official said on Monday.

The exercise has been postponed to 2023, David Bahati, minister of state for finance in charge of planning, told Xinhua by telephone.

“Because of COVID-19, we were not able to find the required resources to carry out the exercise next year,” he said. “Census is important but it is not the only exercise that was affected by COVID-19,” Bahati said.

Chris Mukiza, executive director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the body charged with conducting the census, told legislators over the weekend that the government has failed to allocate funding to kick start the exercise.

Uganda conducted its last census in 2014, which put the country’s population at about 42.5 million people. Government sources estimated that the country’s population expanded to 45 million in 2019.