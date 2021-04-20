Somali President Mohamed Farmajo left the country on Monday for a two-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Somali leader will meet DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is also the current chairman of the African Union, Farmajo’s office said.

“During the visit, the two leaders will discuss how to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Somalia and the DRC,” the statement said.

It said Farmajo’s visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic cooperation between the two countries and at the continental level in the areas of security, economy, poverty eradication and combating extremism.