The United Nations has temporarily halted humanitarian aid operations in Nigeria’s northern Borno State because of violence, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also relocated its staff after attacks earlier this month on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Nearly 9,000 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community will be impacted,” Dujarric said.

At least five non-governmental offices and several vehicles, a mobile storage unit, water tanks, a health outpost and a nutrition stabilization center were damaged.

The resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, reported that the United Nations will resume operations as soon as possible so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need, the spokesman said.

Kallon strongly condemns attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, adding that they may violate international humanitarian law.

Dujarric said the world organization is closely monitoring the situation.