Uganda’s electoral body on Wednesday said it’s ready to conduct the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for Thursday.

“All the districts in the country have received polling materials for tomorrow’s election. The commission encourages voters to turn up at polling stations by 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) to witness the opening process,” said Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

He said the commission will declare the presidential results within the mandatory 48 hours after the closure of polls. He warned presidential candidates and their supporters who have set up their own tally centers in the country not to declare any presidential results.

“The private tally centers are not provided for under the law. The law provides that the only entity mandated to announce election results is the Electoral Commission,” said Byabakama.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years, and his main challenger, pop star Robert Kyagulanyi, are among the presidential candidates taking part in the hotly contested polls.