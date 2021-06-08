Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he is “appalled” at the murder of a Muslim family in a targeted car crash attack in the Canadian province of Ontario and calls upon the world to stand united against such hatred.

“I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada,” Guterres said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones – and the community. We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the car crash in the Canadian city of London in Southwestern Ontario, calling it a “terrorist attack motivated by hatred,” in a statement in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

On Sunday evening, a pickup truck plowed into a family killing four and leaving one surviving victim in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the perpetrator, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, acted with intent and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGlobal Recovery Strong but Uneven as Many Developing Countries Struggle with the Pandemic’s Lasting Effects
Next articleVeep pays glowing tribute to late Sheikh Salisu Shaban
SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
https://sputniknews.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here