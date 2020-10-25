United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday voiced concern about the tense situation in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 31.

Guterres condemned the violent events in Bonoua and Dabou, which caused several fatalities, and expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general reiterated his call on political and opinion leaders to reject the use of hate speech and the incitement of violence along ethnopolitical lines.

He encouraged all political actors and their supporters to embrace meaningful dialogue and forge an environment conducive to the holding of an inclusive and peaceful election.

Guterres reassured the people of Cote d’Ivoire of the continued support of the UN toward democratic consolidation and national cohesion, the statement said.