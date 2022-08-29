UN says Kenya on track to achieve education for all goal

The United Nations said Friday that Kenya is on track to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals on education for all by the year 2030.

Saidou Sireh Jallow, Senior Programme Specialist of Education at the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Regional Office for Eastern Africa, told an education forum that Kenya has prioritized public investments in education resulting in an upward trajectory for most educational development indicators.

“Kenya has also implemented a digital learning program which has increased access to learning,” Jallow said during a national consultation forum on transforming education in Kenya.

He said that the east African nation has implemented key reforms in the education sector that have improved outcomes for learners.

The UNESCO official revealed that Kenya has also developed and implemented policies that enhance inclusivity in education including a re-entry policy that has accelerated the country’s drive towards a 100 percent transition from primary to secondary education.

Jallow added that Kenya has also invested in girls’ education to achieve gender parity in the education sector.

He observed that Kenya has also strengthened education data management for planning and reporting at all levels. Enditem