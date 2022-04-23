Uncontrolled fasting can cause kidney problems – Diabetics advised

Diabetics, who want to fast, have been advised to consult their medical doctors to modify their medications so that they can still take them during fasting.

Dr Adam Atik, Director of Medical Affairs at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), who gave the advice, said this would help prevent kidney problems and save their health.

He explained that, “when you take your blood sugar medication, you need to eat. So, if you are fasting, you will be worried that if I do not eat, I cannot take my sugar medication. But if you are fasting and you have diabetes, you need to see your doctor to modify your medications so that you can still take them during the fasting period.

“If your sugar is not controlled at all, then, we will advise you not to fast. These things can help your kidney.”

He spoke about blood pressure explaining that “even during this time when people are fasting, those who have blood pressure, can still take their blood pressure medications to control it to prevent kidney damage.”

He gave the advice during the World Kidney Month celebration organised in Tamale by the TTH with support from Roche, to do free kidney screening for members of the public and its staff.

The TTH, in line with the World Kidney Month celebration, held in March every year, undertook series of outreach activities in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to create awareness about kidneys and how to keep them healthy and prevent kidney diseases.

The Hospital, however, extended the activities to this month to cover Tamale as well because of the importance of kidney to human health.

The TTH, in recent times, has been recording increased cases of patients with kidney diseases, some at acute stages, hence, the efforts towards prevention.

Dr Atik also advised the public, especially those residing in warm regions to drink at least three litres of water a day, “Hydration status is very important for the kidney because it circulates fluid status.,” he added.

He said, “Kidneys also do not like salt. So, we advise people to minimise salt intake. Also improving dietary intake like vegetables, the green leafy vegetables and fruits help lower salt levels, which is good for one’s health.”

He said kidney problems affected people of all ages, and the causes included genetics amongst others, high blood pressure problems, diabetes amongst others, and prostate and cervical cancer for children, young adults, and the elderly in that order.

He said treating kidney condition was expensive, hence, the need for prevention. “So, we are creating awareness for the people to prevent kidney problems so that there will be no need using all your resources and capital to treat it when you could easily do lot of things to prevent kidney problems.”