Unemployed gets four years for stealing

A 20-year-old unemployed man, who went on a stealing spree at Amrahia, near Adenta, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Sheriff Mohammed Awal, charged with two counts of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty.

Awal prayed the court to have mercy on him.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, narrated that the complainants: Margaret Clottey, Priscilla Arthur Sackey, and Daniel Nyametor were residents of Amrahia.

Supt. Mario said on October 11, this year, in the evening around 7:30 pm, Awal went to Margaret Clottey’s house and used an iron bar to break her door and entered her bedroom.

She said Awal took a small handbag containing GHC800 and just as he was about to leave, Clottey arrived.

Sup. Mario said Awal, upon sighting Clottey, pushed her away and escaped.

She said Awal dropped Clottey’s handbag as she shouted for help.

Sup. Mario said realising that he was being pursued, Awal removed his sandals and jumped a wall and entered Priscilla Arthur Sackey’s room and stole her I-tel mobile phone valued at GHC350 and a power bank.

She said Awal scaled another wall and entered Daniel Nyametor’s house and attempted to cause damage to ceiling, doors, burglar proof and window nets.

Sup. Mario said Awal again opened another container but luck eluded him when a neighbour saw him and shouted, leading to his arrest.

She said during investigations, Awal admitted the offence.