Unemployed remanded for allegedly snatching lady’s bag at Adenta

Gideon Kwame Agbo, unemployed, who pulled a cutlass on a cleaner in his bid to rob her of her bag and its contents, has been remanded into custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Agbo, charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah ordered Prosecution to file relevant documents by way of disclosures by September 17 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the Complainant, Yaa Asantewaa, is a cleaner living in Ankonam, a suburb of Adenta, near Accra “but goes from one place to another to engage in cleaning services” for people in order to earn a living.

Prosecution said on August 30, this year, the Complainant stepped out to offer cleaning services to prospective clients.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said complainant walked and on reaching a spot near Ankonam junction, accused and one other, now at large, on an unregistered motorbike accosted her.

Agbo, who was on the pillion, got down with a cutlass and grabbed complainant’s bag in his bid to snatch it.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said complainant mustered courage and struggled with the accused person amidst shouts for help.

Prosecution said a private security man who was on duty nearby heard complainant’s shouts and went to her aid and arrested Agbo together with the cutlass while his accomplice, whose identity and where about, he refused to disclose.

Prosecution said Agbo’s accomplice managed to escape with the motorbike.

Accused person was handed over to the Police together with the exhibits and after investigations, he was charged, the Prosecutor said.