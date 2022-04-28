Unemployed who was caught stealing mobile phones pardoned by Court

A Sunyani District Magistrate Court on Tuesday pardoned one Emmanuel Agyei, a 25-year-old unemployed for stealing two mobile phones valued at GhC480.00 at Benue Nkwanta, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.

Agyei was charged with unlawful entry and stealing and pleaded guilty to the offences but appealed to the Court for clemency.

The Court presided by Mr. Eric Danine therefore convicted Agyei on his own plea but gave him non-custodial sentence based on what the court described as his circumstances which was described by the Court as “a street boy”.

Accordingly the Court ordered him to leave Sunyani and its environs immediately for Sampa where he originally lived, saying if he continued to stay in town and caught by the law for any offence again, he would be convicted and sentenced on the basis of both previous and present offences.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Eric Agyenim Boateng told the Court on Samuel Okyere is the complainant who gave his Infinix Hot 10 phone valued at GhC400.00 to his friend, one Isaac Ayariga to charge it in his room for him.

Mr Boateng said Agyei, who was at Benue Nkwanta saw that Ayariga;s door was not ajar whilst sleeping, so he entered the room and stole the Infinix Hot 10 and phone being an Itel phone worth GhC80.00 which belongs to Ayariga.

The prosecution said Agyei was stopped by Police officers at a barrier at Benue Nkwanta and quizzed about where he was going but could not answer nor and also failed to unlock the Infinix phone which resulted in his arrest.

Police/Inspector. Boateng said when complainant heard of the arrest of Agyei, he proceeded to the Police barrier and identified the phones and accompanied the Police officers to bring the suspect the Police station.

He said Agyei admitted the offences in his investigative cautioned statement and was consequently charged and arraigned.