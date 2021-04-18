UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched a school radio clubs program in Nigeria to support campaigns for the development of education in three northeast states of the country.

The program was being implemented in three northeast states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, said Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF specialist of communication for development, at the official inauguration of the program Friday in the city of Yola, Adamawa state.

An estimated 1 million children are being targeted by the Fund, Onitolo said, noting that the program was designed for behavioral and social change toward realizing the goal of resilience and integrated education program in the region.

“Specifically it is aimed at educating communities including 250,000 youths and children through radio communication,” she said. “It is for development support and as enrollment drive campaigns to reach over 1 million children.”

Joel Jutum, an education specialist for UNICEF in Adamawa, said presently there are 60 school radio clubs in three pilot local government areas in the state, adding that the radios had already been distributed to benefiting schools being supervised by coordinators.

Jutum said some of the challenges so far recorded included poor radio signal, network problem, and insecurity, and that the safety of pupils could not be guaranteed especially in the evening.

Nigeria’s northeast region has been a stronghold of the extremist group Boko Haram. Over the past years, the Nigerian government has launched several military operations to counter the terrorist threat. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article18 killed and 21 wounded in Nigeria Boko Haram attack
Next articleGerman travellers eyeing upcoming vacation season with caution
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here