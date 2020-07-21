Unilever Ghana Limited, producers of Vim, Key Brillant Soap and Rexona Deodorant have, in addition to other contributions by the company to assist the government fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic, supported a nation-wide Schools Health and Sanitation programme for Senior High Schools in the country.

The company supported One-on-One Foundation, premier NGO and leading Schools’ Health Education Ambassadors since 2014 to carry out its Schools’ Sanitation Inspection Tour in 26 Senior High Schools in five regions in the country.

The programme involved Health Education, Scrubbing of the various Dormitories, Dining Hall, Classrooms and Bathrooms with Vim and brushes supplied by the company as well as proper washing and ironing of Students’ bed sheets, clothes and school uniforms with Key Brillant Soap also from the company.

Over 5,000 students in the 26 Schools’ in the five regions benefited from free face masks supplied by Key Brillant Soap. In addition, each student received a cake of Key Brillant Soap.

Rexona also gave out deodorants to over 50,000 students in the schools visited to assist the students fight body odor and improve their self-esteem.

Additionally, cakes of Key Brillant were placed at vantage points in the 26 schools to assist in the hand washing protocols.

The Schools that benefited from the Unilever support included to mention a few, Aburi Girls’ SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS, Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion SHS, Adisadel College, Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS, Ahantaman Girls, Adiembra SHS, St. Louis SHS, Serwaa Nyarko SHS and Yaa Asantewaa SHS. The Sanitation team will visit the following schools this week Holy Child, Mfantsipim, Winneba SHS, Awutu Senya SHS and Ghana National.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of One-On-One Foundation hailed Unilever for the marvelous support in this coronavirus period.

He advised the students to be conscious of their health and stay safe as well as be vigilant,

Williams who is the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) urged students to try some personal fitness exercises every day or during weekends to keep fit and healthy.

