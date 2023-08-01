Upcoming BRICS summit tables African matters for deliberations

South Africa will advocate for the integration of the African continent and the discussion of African matters at the upcoming BRICS summit, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said Monday.

South Africa is going to the summit with the aim of bringing Africa’s agenda to the fore and having a strong conversation on African issues, the department said in a statement.

As the 2023 chair of the BRICS grouping of nations, South Africa has invited heads of state of all African countries to the BRICS summit to be held on Aug. 22-24 in Johannesburg, according to the country’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal.

The summit will discuss African issues of diversifying exports toward value-added trade, increasing productive capacities, increasing entrepreneurial opportunities and skills dividend, accelerating growth and accruing value on the African continent, according to the statement.

Increasing investment flows to Africa, increasing technology transfer, employment opportunities, and improving incomes will also be discussed at the summit, the department said.

The BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.