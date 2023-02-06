UPNMG supports sick member at Pindaa CHPS compound

The National President of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), Mr Maxwell Oduro Yeboah has presented a cash sum of GH 9000.00 to Mr Joseph Batayire, a member of the Union in good standing.

Mr Batayire, a staff of the Pindaa Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region, was involved in Road Traffic Accident and sustained fracture of the iliac crest.

Mr Mahamadu Musah, the Regional President of the UPNMG who presented the cash on behalf of the National President, said the gesture was to assist their member to settle his hospital bills.

“We in UPNMG take welfare issues, especially the health care of members very seriously. So we moved in to support our own. It is our prayer that he will get well soon and return to work,” Mr Musah said in an interview after the donation.

The Regional President emphasized that Unions should not only be interested in members salary deductions, but must be sensitive to the plight of members.

Mr Musah indicated that members of the UPNMG enjoyed several packages and policies including insurance policies, soft loans, Union souvenirs and cloths among others.

He said members under the insurance policy, enjoyed “Hospitalization and Critical Care” policies, and explained that under the hospitalization policy, sick members on admission received GH 30.00 a day until they were discharged.

He further explained that on the “Critical Care” policy, huge sums of money were used to settle hospital bills of members with critical health conditions who needed Specialist treatment, and recalled that the UPNMG under the policy, recently supported a member to undergo kidney treatment in India.

He said membership of the UPNMG was opened to all qualified nurses and midwives in Ghana, and called on all to join the Union to make it more formidable.

Mr Benson Nsoh Azure, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said Mr Batayire was one of the hardworking staff of the Service in the Municipality.

“Clearly, this gesture by the Union has put smiles on the face of our staff. So on behalf of his family and staff of the GHS in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, we want to thank the UPNMG very much for the donation,” he said.

Mr Batayire on his part, said he was proud to be a member of the UPNMG, and thanked leadership for the support.