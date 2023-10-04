Upper East GJA awards: 10 journalists to be honoured on October 6 

Ten Journalists will on Friday October 6, 2023, be recognised at the second edition of awards of the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

In a press statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr William Jalulah Nlanjerbor, the Regional Chairman of the Association, 17 award categories would be won while two radio stations would also be recognised.

There would also be five honorary awards to be given out.

The awardees are Anthony Adongo Apubeo (Ghana News Agency), Castro Senyalah (Asaase Radio), Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM), Moses Apiah (A1 Radio), and Simon Agana Blessing (Word FM).

The rest are Joshua Asaah (A1 Radio), Chidozie Stephen (ApexNewsGh), Albert Sore (JoyNew & Joy FM), Nelson Abagna (GBC URA Radio) and David Azure (A1 Radio).

The statement said “it will be recalled that on July 27, 2023, the Upper East GJA inaugurated a three-member Awards Vetting Committee at the launch of the second edition of the Upper East GJA Awards in Bolgatanga.

“Prof. David Millar, Founder and President of Millar Open University was the Chairman of the committee while Mr Samuel Adadi Akapule, multiple GJA Award winner and lecturer at Bolgatanga Technical University, and Mr Jaladeen Abdulai, Upper East Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, were members.

“The committee was tasked to receive and vet entries submitted by the applicants. The entries covered works done by journalists working in the Upper East Region from January 1 to December 31, 2022. After one month of rigorous vetting, the committee submitted its report to the Regional GJA Chairman.

“Based on the outcome and recommendations made by the committee, I write for, and on behalf of, the Upper East Regional Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association and the Awards Vetting Committee of the second Upper East GJA Awards, to announce the nominees for the second Upper East GJA Awards,” the statement added.

The statement added that the ceremony would be chaired by Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebetang, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area who is also the Regional Patron of the GJA.

“The Guest of Honour is the Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. A delegation from the national Executive of the GJA would be led by Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, the Vice President of GJA, and Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of the GJA,” it added.

The statement expressed gratitude to WaterAid Ghana, a WASH focused organization, Silas Amoah Foundation, NPP Bolgatanga Parliamentary candidate, AfriKids Ghana, MTN Ghana, Youth Harvest Foundation, Endswell Pharmacy, Great Victory Academy, Widows and Orphans Movement and Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PADA).