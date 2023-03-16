UPSA commissions 1664 bed Nii Amon Kotei hostel

The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has commissioned a 1,664-bed hostel for students at the University.

The facility, which is situated close to the University’s campus has been named after Nii Amon Kotei, Designer of Ghana’s Coat of Arms.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the 10-story building hostel, Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice Chancellor of UPSA, said the University chose to name the facility after Nii Amon Kotei to honour him.

He explained that the facility symbolised the life journey of Amon Kotei who had worked with Cartographical Division of the Army Gold Coast Printing Office.

The Vice Chancellor said due to his illustrious work with the Royal West African Frontier Force, Amon Kotei was recommended by the colonial government and specially commissioned to design a Coat of Arms for the country.

“When it came to considering a name for this hostel, no other person’s life’s

journey best fits what this hostel sympolises than Amon Kotei,” he said.

“We are proud to honour him today with the naming of this hostel,” Prof Amartey added.

In a speech read on his behalf, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended management of the University for helping reduce infrastructure deficit in the educational sector.

He said even though government was doing its part by investing heavily in education, it also relied on institutions such as UPSA and the private sector to partner it.

“It is evident that this institution has been consistent in the expansion and continuous

improvement in the provision of teaching and learning and accommodation facilities to give

students a memorable experience while at UPSA,” he said.

The President was hopeful that more public universities would emulate that example by adding on to their infrastructure without relying on government.

“I am of the hope that this facility will be given the proper management and maintenance to ensure its longevity for future students to benefit from,” he added.

The hostel is equipped with modern facilities such as a recreation area, security system, Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV), an elevator, study rooms, Junior Common Rooms (JCR), two Automated teller machine (ATM), Fire Extinguishers/Pump, Offices, Television room, a laundry area, car park and other amenities.