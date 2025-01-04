Ursula Owusu Clarifies 5G Rollout, Says Responsibility Now Lies with Telecom Companies

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has addressed growing concerns about the rollout of Ghana’s 5G network, stating that people questioning its progress clearly did not fully understand the details of the launch.

Speaking on TV3, she clarified that while the government had successfully built the wholesale infrastructure for the 5G network, it is now up to telecom companies to purchase the capacity and deliver services to their customers.

“People didn’t listen when we were launching it. It is a wholesale infrastructure. We built it, and it is now up to the telecom companies to buy capacity from it and deliver it to their subscribers,” she explained, adding, “I’ve done my part; the rest of it is left with the telecos and NGIC and I know I delivered on my mandate.”

The launch of Ghana’s 5G network was officially announced by Minister Owusu on November 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital development. During the launch, she emphasized that this advancement reflects Ghana’s technological evolution, underscoring the nation’s resilience and commitment to progress. She recalled the country’s journey from 1G voice communication in the 1990s to the transformative capabilities of 5G.

With the new 5G technology promising unparalleled speed, low latency, and enormous capacity, Minister Owusu highlighted its potential to drive innovation across several sectors, including agriculture, health, transport, and manufacturing. She noted that the initial 5G rollout would cover major cities such as Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, with plans for nationwide coverage by 2026.

Addressing concerns about inclusivity, she assured that the Universal Service Fund, managed by GIFEC, would focus on improving rural connectivity, ensuring that all Ghanaians can benefit from the digital revolution. On the issue of cybersecurity, she emphasized the robust data protection measures in place, which are aligned with international standards to safeguard user information.

Minister Owusu also announced the establishment of a Digital Youth Hub at the University of Ghana, which will serve as a platform to foster 5G-driven innovation. Plans are in place to expand this initiative to other campuses across the country.

Her statements reiterate the government’s commitment to advancing Ghana’s digital infrastructure, but with a clear understanding that the responsibility now lies with private telecom providers to deliver on the potential of 5G for consumers.