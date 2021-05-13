The water processor mechanism has got out of order on the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS), with the crew members planning to repair it early next week, according to NASA.

“The Water Processor Assembly (WPA) in the Tranquility module has been powered off due to a possible leak. This hardware is used to recycle water from multiple sources into clean, drinkable water for crew members aboard the International Space Station,” NASA said late on Wednesday.

It noted that the crew had enough water stored on the station to last for several months if necessary. The system is expected to be fixed by the beginning of the next week.

The Water Processor Assembly system has various tools for the treatment of wastewater, including filtration, ion exchange, adsorption, catalytic oxidation, and iodination.

At the moment, the ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, and Megan McArthur, France’s Thomas Pesquet, and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide.