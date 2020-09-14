Following are the leading scores on Sunday in the final round of the US PGA Tour Safeway Open at Silverado Country club in Napa, California (par 72, United States unless noted):

267 – Stewart Cink 67-70-65-65

269 – Harry Higgs 69-62-70-68

270 – Doc Redman 70-69-69-62, Chez Reavie 67-71-66-66, Kevin Streelman 72-66-65-67, Brian Stuard 67-67-66-70

271 – Sam Burns 64-65-72-70, Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) 69-66-66-70

272 – J.J. Spaun 70-68-66-68, Pat Perez 65-69-69-69, Akshay Bhatia 66-72-66-68, Russell Knox (Scotland) 63-69-70-70, James Hahn 68-65-67-72

273 – Chesson Hadley 70-67-69-67, Bud Cauley 68-68-69-68, Michael Gligic 70-68-67-68, Sepp Straka (Austria) 70-66-68-69, David Hearn (Canada) 69-69-66-69, Zhang Xinjun (China) 69-67-67-70, Sahith Theegala 71-68-64-70, Doug Ghim 67-66-69-71, D.J. Trahan 67-65-70-71.

