Vakpo Senior High Technical Honors North Dayi DCE for Generosity

The Board of Governors and Management of the Vakpo Senior High Technical School have honoured Mr Edmund Kudjo Attah, the North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE) for his tremendous support to the school over the years.

The school’s citation to Mr Attah stated that the DCE never hesitated to lend a helping hand to the institution anytime his help was sought.

Ms Victoria Atsoribo, the Headmistress of the School, said the DCE had supported with cadet and sports kits as well as facilitated the construction of an ultra-modern kitchen for them.

She said the DCE also enabled the completion of boys’ dormitory, provided streetlights, embarked on routine reshaping of its roads, supplied them with numerous desks, dining hall tables and benches.

Ms Atsoribo said the school deemed it an honour to receive the support from the DCE to enhance effective teaching and learning.

She said the support was yielding their purposes and the school would remain grateful to him.

Mr Attah expressed gratitude to the Board and management of the school for their recognition, adding that it was a call on him to do more for all sectors of the district.

“It seeks to motivate me to do more for humanity, especially the vulnerable, less privileged, youth and students as a whole,” he added.

He assured them of his continuous support for the welfare and development of the school and asked them to support him to “respond to the general call for a worthy representation in Parliament.”

The DCE also presented an undisclosed amount of money to a student, Master Dzrege Stephen, who composed a song to eulogise him to enable him to develop his talent.

Mr Attah further promised to support the student throughout his education to the level he wished to reach.