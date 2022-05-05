VGMA Best New Artiste to perform at Ghana Party in the Park event

The winner of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best New Artiste of the Year will be performing at one of Ghana’s biggest shows in the United Kingdom, dubbed “Ghana Party in the Park”.

This announcement comes after a partnership deal was between Charterhouse and Akwaaba UK, organizers of the Ghana Party In The Park.

The details of the partnership are that, starting this year, the winner of the Best New Artiste category of the VGMA would automatically win a fully funded opportunity to perform at the Ghana Party In The Park, UK.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, said: “We have always been about the promotion of Ghanaian music and talent. And over the years, we have always sought the right talent to be featured on this platform.

“This partnership only makes our work easier. The winner of Ghana’s most prestigious awards scheme, the VGMAs, would receive a fully funded performance spot at the Ghana Party in the Park. It is like a scholarship for the winner.”

The Project Lead and PRO of the VGMA, Mr. Robert Klah said: “This opportunity is a career booster.” Winners would be able to connect with new markets and build their fan base. Their perspectives on the music business across borders would also be shaped.

Sefa, Black Sheriff, Scott Evans, Mona 4 Real, Kweku Darlington, and Kwame Yogot would be vying for the New Best Artiste category at the 23rd edition of the awards, which comes off this weekend.

Over the years, the Ghana Party In The Park has proved to be the platform of choice for Ghanaian artistes looking to cement their place in the UK market.

The show, which has been in place for over a decade, has distinguished itself as a prominent outdoor event and has brought together thousands of African music lovers from within the UK and its environs.

The likes of Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Stormzy, Sway, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and many more acts, have all performed at the event.