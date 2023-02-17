Vodafone Ghana Unveils Subscriptions Management Portal

Vodafone Ghana has launched a subscription management portal to help its customers easily view and manage their subscriptions to value-added services (VAS).



Customer can access this portal by dialling *463# or visiting the Value-Added Service section of the My Vodafone App. This latest development is part of Vodafone Ghana’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience.

David Umoh, the Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Ghana, said, “We are committed to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers, and the introduction of this portal is one of the many ways we are fulfilling that promise. In December 2022, we reviewed subscriptions and acted to reduce customer complaints with regards to content-related credit deductions. We believe the portal will help our customers better manage their subscriptions even better.”

With this new shortcode, Vodafone customers can now personalise their favourite value-added services and avoid unwanted credit deductions.

“This service is about transparency, empowerment, and trust. It is important for our customers to remain in charge of what, how and when they spend. This platform gives empowers them to do that in just a few clicks,” explained Angela Mensah-Poku, Director for Digital and Commercial Operations.

Besides making it easy to manage VAS subscriptions, the platform will also provide information about Vodafone Ghana’s latest content, services, and promotions. Customers can manage their subscriptions by dialling *463# on their mobile phones and choosing option 1 for subscriptions, option 2 for trending services, or option 3 for general information about value-added services. The portal is can also be accessed by visiting the Value-Added Services section of the My Vodafone App.