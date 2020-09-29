The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has condemned the activities of the Western Togoland Group, describing the recent actions as criminal.

A release signed by Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the Vice President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, said the acts of the separatists’ group were criminal.

It said the acts should be investigated and perpetrators are made to face the full rigours of the law.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the House to a peaceful Ghana and called for collaboration with the government to ensure peace and stability in the region and the country.

“In this regard, we would like to point out worrying and pertinent issues and questions in connection with these alleged rebel actions, the resolution of which are important for our collective work towards strengthening our peace.”

The release wondered how the group was able to mount bill boards and flags without the notice of the Police.

“More intriguing, was the ability of the culprits to hoist a flag of the “Western Togoland Group” at the Volta Region Coordinating Council, the office of the Regional Minister, this also going unnoticed by the night security.”

It questioned the inability of the National Security to pick up any intelligence on these activities to prevent them or arrest the conspirators, allowing these despicable acts to be committed.

The statement appealed to the security agencies to arrest people connected to the crime and to refrain from doing wholesale arrests, including innocent bystanders.

The statement said the people of the region were peace-loving and assured Ghanaians that they would not lend their support to criminal behaviour such as those committed on Friday.

“We, therefore, call on the government to cause an independent and transparent investigation into the events of Friday, September 25, and to bring the perpetrators to book to ensure a peaceful environment for the free and fair conduct of the forthcoming general elections, particularly in the Volta Region.”

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs appealed to the people of the Region to remain calm and help maintain the peace, the statement added.