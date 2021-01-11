The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Mr Gorvens Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, and Mr Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South, for their excellent performance.

The two MPs won the Overall Best MP and Best Minority MP, respectively for the year 2020 in a FAKS Investigative Service survey.

A statement signed by Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the “FAKS Investigative Service on January 10, 2021, bestowed the unprecedented awards on these Honourable Sons of the Volta Region.”

“Volta Region is proud of you for these well-deserved and outstanding achievements. Your excellent performance has put the region on a high pedestal in Ghana and beyond.”

According to a report by FAKS Investigative Services, a Ghanaian Research Institute, after reviewing the data of the 2020 edition of the survey, Mr Agbodza was the best MP Mr Ahiafor was the Best Minority MP.

The survey is carried out annually to assess the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

Project initiatives, their executions and the impacts these projects had or was going to have on Ghanaians as a whole, were some of the focus of the survey.

The respondents in this survey were mainly traditional rulers, commercial drivers, Journalists, students, petty traders, business owners, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), market women, academia, and others.

Mr Gunu said it was worth noting that Mr Agbodza retained the Overall Best MP award for 2020, after winning it for 2019.

He said while Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu won the Best Minority MP for 2019 but won this time by Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South Constituency in 2020.