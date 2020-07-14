The second phase of voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission is progressing steadily in most registration centres in the Tema Metropolis.

The first phase of the exercise, which was largely successful in most parts of the metropolis, witnessed the massing up of prospective voters at various registration centres, with some others jostling their way through long queues to acquire voter identification cards.

The situation had not exactly changed in the second phase, as there was a crowd of prospective registrants in most centres the Ghana News Agency visited.

Unlike the initial phase where some Covid-19 protocols were being unconsciously flouted in most centres, the situation had seemingly improved.

At the Padmore School Registration Centre in Tema Community One, which had polling stations, registration was ongoing as eligible residents, who had thronged the centre were seated orderly and waiting for their turns to register.

Madam Irene Dogbe, Registration Officer at the centre, expressed satisfaction at the progress of the exercise so far and said prospective registrants had conducted themselves properly with the supervision of officials of the police service.

She further expressed hope that with the scheduled date for the closure of the registration, all prospective registrants would be captured on the electoral roll.

At the Community One Police Barracks, there was orderliness in the formation of queues as chairs had been provided for registrants with social distancing strictly being adhered to.

At the District Office of the EC in Community Four, where the aged, persons with disability and those requiring special needs, were designated to register, there were complaints that the pace of process was slow.

