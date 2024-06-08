VRA Initiates Green Initiative with Planting of 2,500 Trees at Akosombo

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has marked the Green Ghana Day at Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, where its personnel planted 2,500 trees. that

The trees, including Cedrela, teak, Neem, mahogany and ofram, were planted opposite the Akosombo Textile Company.

The exercise was on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow.”

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Benjamin Sackey, the VRA’s Director of Environment and Sustainable Development, noted that planting trees was critical to combating global warming and climate change in the country.

He also stated that sustainability and climate change were critical considerations when discussing the Sustainable Development Goals.

“VRA has a key interest in ensuring that the environment is protected, and planting trees and moving vegetation throughout is one of the key things we need to do as a country,” he said.

He noted that due to their crucial role in tree planting, all VRA operational towns, including Akosombo, Akuse, and Aboadze, which are densely forested, were being targeted to ensure that people managed the environment sustainably.

“Over the last three years, we have planted over 5,600 seedlings, with a 92 per cent survival rate,” he added.

Mr. Ulysses Ocran-Hammond, VRA Manager for Environment in Akosombo, explained that the VRA was involved in tree planting initiatives prior to the introduction of the ‘Green Ghana’ campaign, as it was crucial for both vegetation, water, and human life.

He also emphasized that tree planting was crucial for the VRA due to its hydroelectric plant.

Moreover, he noted that trees surrounding water bodies served as essential buffer zones, providing necessary protection for water sources.

“It is critical for us at VRA to plant trees because they protect the lake from receiving dirty rainwater by absorbing it, preventing sand and other pollutants from entering the lake and ensuring we have fresh water to generate power for Mother Ghana,” he added.

He urged organisations, associations, towns, and individuals to work together to plant trees and protect the environment and vegetation from destruction.