VRA marks 62nd anniversary

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, Volta River Authority, says the establishment of innovative activities in the Authority will build new markets, increase its competitiveness and financial performance.

He said the Authority was poised to develop new partnerships and relationships, cut down turnaround time, increase turnover, and improve profitability, as every private sector institution does.

The Chief Executive said this in Accra to mark the Authority’s 62nd anniversary on the theme: “Creativity and Innovation in VRA: My Business, Your Business.”

“We deserve to celebrate the day because the growth was achieved through the joint efforts and the diligence of all staff. I am confident that we are on course to be the model of excellence for power utilities in Africa,” he said.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said the Authority had survived COVID-19, turmoil on the financial markets, and difficulties in the industry, especially, the surge in the prices of natural gas and other inputs.

The impact of these events, he stated had led to readjustment of strategy and approach to the Authority’s operations, focusing on agility, digitization, and multi-stakeholder collaborations.

“We recognized that our goal of growing the Authority is dependent on the symbiotic relationship between our sustainability plan, our overarching corporate strategy, and our creativity and innovation,” he said.

He said the Authority needed creative thinking and that the old ways and conventional methods of working or managing organizations were no longer effective, stressing that fresh and unique ideas provided novel approaches and solutions to the company’s business focus.

On a global space, he said newer forms of power like renewable energy were increasing and that these sources were displacing conventional power because, customers have become savvier and more sensitive to the environment.

He commended the creativity and innovation committee for their work to stimulate the interest of staff in innovation.

Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Advisor to the Chief Executive of VRA, said the Authority had initiated the Authority’s Creativity and Innovation Departmental Open to improve service delivery.

She explained the initiative was to inculcate a culture of innovation in the organization.

It was also to measure and improve upon the Authority’s operational and service delivery, considering its efforts to incorporate the tenets of creativity and innovation in the competitive business market.

Mr Dennis Anyomi from the Authority’s Hydro Generation Department emerged the overall winner for developing a QR code to improve service delivery.

He was presented with a plaque, a cheque of $1000 and a business trip to Dubai.

Management of the Authority presented other nine staff with a plaques, and a cheque of Gh¢1000 and Gh¢3000 for developing creative ideas to improve the overall performance of the company.