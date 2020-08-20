Ms. Faustina Amissah, District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, has praised candidates in the ongoing West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the District for the high level of comportment so far, in the exams.

She said the students have so far exhibited a high sense of maturity and comported themselves well that there had been no incidence of examination malpractice in the area.

Ms. Amissah gave the commendation when she led a delegation to visit some of the examination centres in the District on Monday.

The centres included Christ the King Senior High, St. Margaret Senior High, Father Murphy Senior High and Artic Senior High Schools, where a total of 893 candidates were writing the examinations.

Mrs. Amissah said the visit was to witness the situation on the ground and encourage the candidates to write the exams confidently, so as to be able to pass well and continue their academic journey.

She commended authorities of the schools as well as the supervisors and invigilators for conducting themselves very well to ensure incident free exercise in the area.

Ms. Amissah also advised the candidates to learn hard and put out their best to complete the exams successfully.

Mrs Leticia Obeng, District Director of Education, urged the candidates to remain focused and study hard to achieve their goals.