The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said that the Association strictly adhered to the Covid-19 Safety protocols in camp, in the two recent international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

A statement from the GFA said “we are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for Corona virus following their involvement in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12).

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) contingent adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.

“The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali, where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group.

“With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off,” it added.

It said that, the third 3rd set of tests were carried out 24hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.

Also, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, and it was one technical team member who tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.

However, the GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The GFA said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide all necessary support to the affected players and wished the affected a speedy recovery.