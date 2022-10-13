We must all render service to Ghana – CJ

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice, says service to Ghana can rendered by all and not only those in certain positions.

He said Ghana would be great if the citizenry collectively worked hard to build it.

The Chief Justice was addressing pupils and students at the 2022 edition of CJ mentoring programme held at the Supreme Court in Accra.

The beneficiary schools included the EP Church School, Martyrs of Uganda School, Adjen Kotoku Senior High School (SHS), Amasaman SHS, Akropong School for the Blind and Morning Star International School.

Dubbed, “I pledge myself to the service of Ghana”, the programme also had 20 head porters or “kayayei” on it.

Justice Yeboah encouraged participants to see themselves as capable of doing same for Ghana.

In helping to build the nation, remember to keep the norms and values of the society as that would differentiate you from the others, he said

He advised them to ensure that they did not deviate from the laws of the land as the society was founded on law.

He said the exposure would open their eyes to some aspects of the law that would guide them in any profession they choose if they did not pursue law.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Chair of the Minerals Commission, the First Lady asked the students to be committed and aspire for excellence in a bid to make Ghana a better place.

Mrs Rebecca Akuffo-Addo said as future leaders, they had to know Ghana’s challenges, brace themselves and be the problem solvers.

Be role models Ghana needs, there is no success without preparation, study hard and be people of integrity to make a positive impact on the country, she said.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, said the Ministry would reform the curriculum for learners to acquire skills and raise productive workforce with morals and virtues.

He said their service to the nation must be paramount no matter the career path they chose.

Justice Margaret Welbourne, Chairperson for the programme, said the occasion would give participants the chance to interact with legal professionals, induce in them virtues of service, adding that they would be given the opportunity to observe court proceedings.

This, she said, would help them gain better understanding of issues and help them make informed decisions especially those who want to read law.

Ms Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education urged the pupils and students to use their time profitably, adding that they should take advantage of the social media to enhance learning.

Also in attendance were justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, academia, President of the Ghana Bar Association, among other stakeholders.

The programme, supported by the UNFPA (United Nations Fund for Population Activities) is supporting headporters to go to school and possibly pursue law, thus, it has since brought on board the porters to the mentorship Programme since 2015.