We need collective efforts to execute our development projects -Ayine

Dr. Dominic Akuritenga Ayine, Parliamentary candidate elect in just ended primaries and Member of Parliament of the Zuarungu Constituency has called for concerted efforts to execute their development agenda.

He said the just ended primaries marked the beginning of another milestone not just for him to be MP but for the progress of the NDC in the constituency .

Speaking to Journalists on his vision for the next four years he said the NDC had initiated a number of projects in the area, some of which were stalled because of lack of funds from Central Government particularly the phase two of the Zuarungu Central market, the Zuarungu township roads, and the Zuarungu community library that had not been completed.

He added that , his plans to give a maternity ward for the Katanga Community where there was a CHPS compound but with limited space for maternity services, it was yet to be achieved since project was still at foundation level.

The MP said this and new projects in the pipeline would help push for development of the district and constituency. “My focus is to ensure that all projects are completed for use of people of the constituency”.

“I will seek to initiate new projects and new projects come as a results of consultation with chiefs opinions leaders, and the electorates and when the demands are beyond our capacity to fulfill we have to take it up with Central government” . He said.

Reacting to comments by people that the MP’s projects were lopsided in the constituency he said the constituency from a previous 10 electoral areas , now had 16 electoral areas and each area had a major project.

He said the Zuarungu central market , Zuarugu community library and Gambibgo had an E block, whilst Yarigabisi had an ICT center which was the only ICT center in the distiict.

Meanwhile at Dulugu he said his NHIS fund was used to build an ultra modern CHPS compound and in Zono zuure had completed a schools and in Moshie Dugbila completed a JHS and primary school block whilst at Dachio and Kumbosigo , a KG block had been completed.

On connecting communities to the national grid, he said 23 communities which did not have electricity in the past were now connected to the national grid, however he noted, that some other areas were not connected and said some houses were far off the connection area and that would require more poles and materials to get the electricity.