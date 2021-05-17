Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has said their biggest target for the club is to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He made this comment following their 2-0 win against Elmina Sharks in a match week 25 encounter as they closed the gap on arch-rivals Kotoko with only two points separating the two giants.

Two second half goals from Isaac Mensah and Benjamin Afutu Kotey ensured the Phobians won their third successive match having defeated the likes of King Faisal and Bechem United in previous matches.

Speaking in a post-match interview after their win against Elmina Sharks, the experienced coach said their ambition of winning the league title remains on course but stated the need to be consistent with their performances with nine matches to end the season.

“We are still on course and we want to achieve something big for the club and I believe that if we focus on the matches ahead and win most of them it would really help us in our quest for a fruitful season.

Commenting on their performance against Sharks, he said “We were tactically down in the first half especially having missed a penalty but in the second half we were tactically sound which eventually gave us the two goals.”

He called for massive support especially during home games as they are set to host the likes of Medeama, Asante Kotoko in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Hearts would travel to Techiman as they are scheduled to face Eleven Wonders in the week 26 encounter slated for Friday.