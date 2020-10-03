Mr. Bernard Agyei, the Secretary-General (SG) of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has said, the Union will rekindle and strengthen educational and training programs to enlighten members on issues affecting them.

He said these trainings in recent years have been virtually nonexistent, making the Union lose some of its vibrant members it was proud of.

The education and training programme he indicated, will bring to the fore the rights of its members at their various workplaces and give the right channel of seeking support to ensure members’ welfare.

“The training would enlighten you to understand your right as workers, stand up for them, diligently exercise them and fight for better conditions of service, “he said.

Mr Agyei made the remarks at a Union meeting in Cape Coast to welcome Mr. Ebenezer Ewusie Mensah, the new Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) to the Region.

Introducing Mr Ewusie Mensah, the SG urged members to give him the necessary support and cooperation to be able to promote harmonious relations for the Union to function effectively.

“Make use of him, tap into his knowledge and use him to solve problems you have with your organizations, he is experienced and knows his ways around employment and labor laws” he added.

Speaking on Pensions, Mr. Agyei indicated that the best time to start planning pension arrangements was the day anyone got employed.

This, he said was because it would save people the stress of having to end their service to the nation, wretched.

The PSWU, he noted, had over the years rightfully put in place structures that would work in the interest of its members as it seeks to better their lives.

He commended executives of the Region for working tirelessly and sacrificing to sustain the Union and encouraged that they built team spirit for effective results.

For his part, Mr. Fred Ofori Nuakoh, Chairman of the branch said, to discourage apathy, executives would continue to make issues relating to finances transparent.

He further encouraged members to be serious with their respective work and feel free to channel their grievances to the Union for redress.