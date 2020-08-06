A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into police custody John Appew, a 38-year-old welder, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in a car at Okpoi Gonno, near Spintex, in Accra.

Appew, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, ordered prosecution to comply with the directives on disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to August 20.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was unemployed and a mother of the victim.

Appew has his workshop at Okpoi Gonno and the complainant and the victim also reside at the same area.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on July 22, this year, at about 1730 hours whiles the complainant was at home, the victim reported to her that Appew carried her on his lap in a car, which he had parked at his mechanic shop.

The complainant said the accused person, who carried the victim under the pretext of teaching her how to drive, inserted his finger into her vagina after which he pushed his penis into it.

Prosecution said the complainant, upon this revelation, reported the matter to the Baatsona Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit where she was issued with a Police Medical Form to seek medical assistance.

He said investigation revealed that the accused person “penetrated the victim with his fingers and his manhood.”