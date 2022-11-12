Western Regional NDC holds delegates confer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding a delegates’ conference at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region to elect regional executives for the next four years.

In all, 515 delegates, made up of 29 from each electoral constituency in the region, are expected to exercise their franchise.

Sixteen out of the 19 positions are being contested with the three being incumbents seeking re-election, who have been declared unopposed.

The three are Mr Richard Ernest Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communication Officer, Mr Ebenezer Essien, the Deputy Regional Communication Officer, and Mr Daniel Darlington Atitso, Treasurer.