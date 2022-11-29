Wheelchair Tennis Federation organises training for beginners

Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation (GWTF) has orgainsed a two-day training programme for professional wheelchair tennis players and beginners at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

By Rihana Adam, GNA

“For the beginners, over 16 junior wheelchair tennis players within, the ages of 11 to 18 from Accra, Koforidua, Takoradi, Kumasi and Cape Coast were taken through the practical aspects on how to develop the game.”

Mr. George Frank Koufie, Chairman of the Central Regional Tennis Association congratulated the organisers for the initiative.

He said, “on behalf of Central Regional Tennis Federation, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the organisers, for choosing Central Region for the two-day event.

We are pleased to host this event, and this would be a memorable one in the region.