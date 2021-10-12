When you’re connected to the internet, you’re responsible for your actions – Girls advised

Ms Redeemer Senyo, a teacher at Chicago Basic School, Denu, has advised schoolchildren especially girls to use the internet for the right purpose to stay away from trouble.

She said little mistakes committed on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat could make them fall prey to online bullying and attacks and possibly haunt them in their entire lifetime.

Ms Senyo who gave the advice while speaking to some basic school girls drawn from the Ketu South Municipality to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, said it was important for the girls to be mindful of their activity on the internet and not get carried away by the exposure it “offers and do the unthinkable which will later haunt you.”

“When you’re connected to the internet, you’re responsible for your actions. Let’s assume that you post a naked picture of yourself and someone goes to copy that and share or tries to bully you with it. Who will you blame? The pictures you post can affect your reputation as a person and impact negatively on your future. So, any time you’re using the internet, pause, think before you connect.

“At this stage of your lives, use the internet to search for topics on your subjects of study to complement what you’ve learnt in the classroom. You may also create WhatsApp groups to share education materials or information for the purpose of learning. Remember, anything you use the internet for apart from learning purposes may destroy your life.”

The event was organised by the Girls Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ketu South at Adafienu E.P. Basic School and with a couple of boys as participants, saw the learning of a new song, ministration of patriotic songs, choreography and poetry, which advocated for rights of girls and safe use of the internet.

Madam Cecilia Dorkli, Ketu South Municipal Girl Child Education Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, touched on the theme for the observance: “Digital Generation, Our Generation” asking modern day children and adolescents to be “smart” because though they had incredible opportunities for learning and development through the media and the internet, they risked being exploited online.

“While learning, you’re also exposed to risks online. So, there is the need to be SMART on the internet. S- stay safe, M- Don’t meet up, A- don’t accept requests from strangers, R- reliable (not all things online are reliable), T- tell someone (trusted adult, teacher or parent) when you feel uncomfortable.”

“Parents must put checks in place to guide the little ones to stay safe online as the strangers they meet online are in the home. That’s because the phones, the TV sets are used at home,” she urged.

International Day of the Girl is observed worldwide every October 11.