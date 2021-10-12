Western North NPP holds annual delegates conference

The Western North Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)has held its annual delegates conference at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North with a call on members to remain united.

The conference was attended by 153 delegates with 17 delegates each from the Juaboso, Bodi, Sefwi Wiawso, Akontombra, Bia West, Bia East, Aowin, Suaman, and Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituencies.

The conference was on the theme “Consolidating the gains of 2020 general elections, the role of the stakeholder”.

Addressing the delegates, the Regional Chairman, Mr William Benjamin Assuah, said the creation of the Western North Region greatly helped the Party to win the 2020 election and increased the Presidential votes to over 50,000 as compare to the 2016 votes.

He added that though the Party tried to increase the number of parliamentary seats in the Region they were able to maintain the three seats they already had.

Mr Assuah urged the members to maintain the unity that already existed in the Region to enable them win the 2024 election.

He noted with concern that, “after the nomination of the MMDCEs in the Region, there have been some divisions and misunderstands, I plead that you accept and support whoever is nominated by the President”.

For his part, Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the Party commend the Region for the over 50,000 votes increase in the 2020 election as well as maintaining the three seats.

He tasked the members to work had to increase the parliamentary seats and Presidential votes to break the eight years governance cycle.

Mr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, the Dean of MMDCEs in the Region, congratulated the MMDCEs confirmed and urged members to peacefully confirm the remaining two nominees.

He advised the Party Executives and the MMDCEs to use the grassroot in their various constituencies as a tool to break the eight years governance cycle.

Some party members and financiers who helped the Party during the 2020 general election were awarded for their support.

Presents were, some National Executives, Regional Council of Elders, Regional Patrons, Ministers, Former Ministers, MMDCEs and Members of Parliament of the Party.