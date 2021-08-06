Wildfires in Turkey rage on, with 12 still out of control

Turkish emergency crews continued to battle the worst fires seen in years for the tenth consecutive day on Friday.

Twelve fires still remain out of control, the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday.

The worst fires are burning along Turkey’s southern and western coastline, in the regions of Antalya, Marmaris, Bodrum and Milas.

The fires flames engulfed several neighbourhoods during the night in Milas, but the residents had already been evacuated from their homes, the local authorities said.

The Milas fire is now under control, but in other areas, flames threaten to engulf residential areas.

More than 200 forest fires broke out last Wednesday across several provinces, in the worst blazes seen in more than 13 years. Many of the fires are still burning with unprecedented intensity.

At least eight people have died and at least 100,000 hectares of forest and fields have fallen victim to the flames, according to estimates.

In Marmaris alone, an area of more than 16,000 hectares has been burned by the fires, the local authorities said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose constituency is in Antalya, had hopeful words on Thursday night, saying the wind was due to die down in Antalya on Friday. He said he hoped the fires there could be brought under control.

Of the residents evacuated across the nation, some are now staying in schools and sports stadiums.

The authorities have issued lists of things that people need, ranging from cutlery to plates, pillows and blankets.