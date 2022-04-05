Winners Of Aboakyer Sports Festival Presents Trophies, Medals To Winneba Chief

Dreamland Sports Plus, one of the leading sports events organizing companies in Ghana have presented trophies for this year’s Aboakyer Sports Festival to the Chief of Winneba, Nenyi Ghartey VI at his palace.

The sporting events to be competed include Tug of war, Football (20 teams) Ampe and Cooking which would involve 8 groups of 3 people.

Nenyi Ghartey VI, paramount chief of Winneba said Aboakyer is a big festival that has been celebrated for many years but they lack sponsorship.

“We have over the years added sports like tennis, marathon, football and other activities, but we want to do it better, and classic, so we thank Dreamland Sports Plus and One On One Foundation for coming on board to support the festival. We pray that this marriage will last long for the youth especially and people to celebrate in grand style. Let’s work together for the success of the festival and Winneba” he expressed..

He promised that there would be adequate security during the festival as the Divisional Police have promised to protect the activities .

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus who doubles as Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee said he is happy that the festival is an active and action package event with people running all over.

He disclosed that the winners of the Tug of war will represent Ghana in an international competition in Namibia.

According to Mr. Williams sports and recreational activities can make healthy people and a vibrant nation.

He thanked Nenyi Ghartey for backing the 2022 Aboakyer Sports Festival program and appealed to the people of Winneba to comport themselves during the festival to make it attractive and successful.

Mr. William Ocansey, Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus urged the people of Winneba to come out in their numbers to make the event fantastic. He tasked the media promote traditional sports in Ghana.

MP for Efutu, Hon. Alexander Markin sent a representative to witness the presentation.

Mr. Seth Bortsie, a member of the planning committee for the event said the people of Winneba are elated and looking forward to an exciting programme.

The Aboakyer Sports Festival comes off in the first week of May 2022.

By Sammy Heywood Okine